Aaron Carter opens up about suffering from ‘stress eating disorder’

Singer was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia at 19

Former child star Aaron Carter has revealed that he suffers from a hiatal hernia, what he describes as a “stress eating disorder”.

Carter – brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter – rose to fame in the 1990s. He last released an album in 2002, however a five-track EP titled ‘LøVë’ came out in February of this year.

Taking to Twitter, Carter addressed rumours about his weight, writing: “By the way y’all wanna know why I’m so skinny? It’s because [at] 19 I was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, I didn’t choose that. Be kind to me… It’s a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I’m sorry this is the way I am. Basically I have an eating disorder.”

Carter added: “I’m sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y’all say, this life doesn’t come [with] much stability… If you don’t believe me ask my brother he was there when I was 19 diagnosed. It’s a stress eating disorder, I’m sorry I didn’t choose this.”

“No I don’t do drugs, yes I feel pain, I haven’t stopped working since I was 7 years old 22 years later and I still won’t give up,” Carter continued. “Any of my fans who I let down or made them embarrassed to be my fans anymore I’m so sorry. I will never stop trying to win your hearts back… All things done in the dark always come to light… I might not be exactly where I want to be but I’m doing much better than I was before”.

After fans sent their best wishes following the news, Carter thanked them by saying: “Thanks for all the support everyone. I really do appreciate it.”

A hiatal hernia (also referred to as a hiatus hernia) sees the upper part of the stomach protrude into the chest cavity.

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

dfpad-mpu-3

Last year Carter made headlines after announcing that he was voting for Donald Trump.

Aaron Carter was also forced to respond after being “attacked” and accused of racism by his own support act.

Carter wrote: “I didn’t get beat up I got a hit and pushed when I wasn’t looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them?” He also denied accusations of racism, tweeting: “And a 100% Mexican manager and she is basically my adopted mom. And my ex girlfriend Myra 3rd generation Mexican… I also learned Spanish so I could speak with her parents who weren’t fluent in English.”