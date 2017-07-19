Aaron Carter has shared the haunting drawing Michael Jackson left him

The pop star was arrested for alleged marijuana possession this weekend

Aaron Carter has shared the haunting drawing Michael Jackson left for him when he died.

The pop star was arrested this weekend with his girlfriend, Madison Parker, for alleged marijuana possession.

The couple have since been released on bail and Carter has taken to Twitter to share the gift that has been helping in “a much needed time”.

“As I lay restless I remember this moment that happened at [KIIS FM annual LA concert] Wango Tango this spring,” Carter wrote. “My mentor/friend Michael Jackson left this for me to have one day and many thanks to Raffles for gifting this to me at a much needed time.

“Looking back at my life, these words hold so much more weight today than they ever have.”

The drawing is of Jackson as a young child and features a quote from his song ‘Childhood’: “Before you judge me, try hard to love me/Look within your heart, then ask/Have you seen my childhood?”

As Spin reports, the Raffles who Carter refers to is Raffles van Exel, who calls himself an “entertainment consultant and producer”. He has been connected with celebrities including Jackson, O.J. Simpson and Whitney Houston.

At the weekend (July 15), TMZ reported that Carter was pulled over by Habersham County sheriffs, and they claim that he “refused to submit to testing for a suspected DUI”. The 29-year-old allegedly refused a breathalyser, and blood/urine testing.

His girlfriend Madison Parker was a passenger in the vehicle, and was also arrested.

The singer was due to play a concert in Kansas City that night, but hours before the arrest, he tweeted that he couldn’t make the show due to “transportation issues.”