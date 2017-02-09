AC/DC play ‘security scare’ prank on Guns N’ Roses at airport

Angus Young swaps his school uniform for an orange vest

Guns N’ Roses were the victims of an ‘airport security’ prank at the hands of AC/DC, as their world tour reaches Australia.

The band touched down in Australia for a run of shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in the week ahead.

However, when they landed they were greeted by a ‘security check’ and who they thought to be a member of airport staff urging them to stay on the plane – but turned out to be AC/DC guitarist Angus Young.

“Told we had to stay on plane last night in Sydney; ‘airport security’ wanted to do a check,” wrote Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan. “We waited. It was Angus Young is an orange vest!”

The two bands grew closer after GNR frontman Axl Rose replaced AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson after doctors ordered him to stop touring or risk losing his hearing.

This week saw Johnson address fans, telling them – thanking them for raising funds for former member Malcolm Young, who left due to his battle with Alzheimers.

“I just want to say, I’m so proud of what you’re doing for the Alzheimer dementia research. As you know we have a wounded soldier, Malcolm and I think what you’re doing to raise the awareness of everyone about this dreadful disease is just absolutely fabulous.”

He added: “I know Malcolm would be so proud of you. I am and I want to thank you for doing this. We’ve tried to tell people about this awful disease, tried to get a cure for it. You guys are helping and I’m so proud of you.”

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses are set to play two huge UK gigs at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on June 16 and 17.