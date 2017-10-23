AC/DC producer and Easybeats star George Young has died, aged 70

"You could not ask for a finer brother."

AC/DC producer and Easybeats guitarist George Young has died at the age of 70.

Young, who was the brother of AC/DC’s Malcolm and Angus Young, found fame as a member of 1960s group The Easybeats before later producing some of AC/DC’s earliest albums including 1976’s ‘High Voltage’ and 1977’s ‘Let There Be Rock’.

In a statement released by AC/DC, Young was hailed for his dedication to working with the rock icons.

“As a musician, songwriter, producer, advisor and much, much more, you could not ask for a more dedicated and professional man”, a statement from the band reads.

“You could not ask for a finer brother. We will always remember him with gratitude and hold him close to our hearts.”

Confirming Young’s death, Australian publishing house Alberts wrote: ” It is with great sadness that Alberts acknowledge the passing of George Young.

“A consummate songwriter, trailblazing producer, artist, mentor and extraordinary musician, George was above all else a gentleman who was unfailingly modest, charming, intelligent and loyal; a man with a wonderful sense of humour.

“George was a pioneer who, with close friends Harry Vanda and Ted Albert, created a new sound for the Australian music industry.”

After being born in Scotland in 1946, Young emigrated to Australia at a young age before becoming a member of The Easybeats, who were hailed as Australia’s answer to The Beatles.

The group, who became best known for their hit ‘Friday On My Mind’, broke up in 1970 before they were later inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005.

Paying tribute to Young, Australian singer Jimmy Barnes wrote: “George Young RIP What a huge loss for music. A great songwriter, producer and a great human being”.