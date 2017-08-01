Former AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has been involved in a car crash

The incident happened while he was racing at Silverstone Classic over the weekend.

Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson has been involved in a car crash, which luckily he managed to escape unscathed from.

Car-loving Johnson was racing his vintage Austin A35 during a qualifying heat for the Celebrity Challenge Trophy at Silverstone Classic on Saturday (July 29), when the car flipped completely, doing a full rotation and landing back on its wheels.

The driver’s side door flew open and the car lost its windshield.

Johnson was quickly attended to by medical staff, but thankfully walked away with no injuries.

The singer was forced to quit AC/DC in 2016 when doctors advised him to “stop touring immediately or risk total hearing loss”.

He has previously blamed race cars and not music for his hearing damage, telling radio host Howard Stern in 2014: “I didn’t get it from music. I got it from sitting in a race car too long without earplugs.

“I heard my eardrum burst, because I forgot to put my plugs in under my helmet. That’s how it happened. Music had nothing to do with it.”

However, the vocalist returned to the stage back in May when he joined Robert Plant and Paul Rodgers for a rendition of Barrett Strong’s ‘Money (That’s What I Want)’.