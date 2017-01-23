Actor shot dead during filming for Australian hip-hop act

Police have launched an investigation in Brisbane

An actor has died after being shot during filming for a music video for hip-hop act Bliss n Eso in Australia.

Johann Ofner, 28, suffered a chest wound inside the Brooklyn Standard bar in Brisbane.

Several firearms had been discharged during filming just before 1400 local time (0400 GMT), according to police in Australia.

Despite CPR efforts by fellow film crew members, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We do not know specifically how those injuries have occurred at this point in time and that will be subject of our investigation,” Detective inspector Tom Armitt told 7 News.

Nobody else on set was hurt, and there was no risk to the public, police added.

According to a statement released by Mushroom Promotions, which manages Bliss n Eso, the band were not on the site at the time.

The statement read: “We are able to confirm the death of a person occurred today at the filming of a Bliss n Eso music clip.

“The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation.”

The filming venue Brooklyn Standard issued a statement on its Facebook page, saying its thoughts and prayers are with Mr Ofner’s family and friends.

The statement said: “After an incident at Brooklyn Standard today, our doors will remain closed tonight as a police investigation is undertaken to identify what happened within the bar.

“We would like everyone to know that none of our staff were involved in the incident and everyone is safe, and we are doing everything we can to help the police investigation at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individual involved, and we appreciate your respect and understanding at this time.”

Bliss n Eso are a hip-hop trio based in Sydney. They released their first EP ‘The Arrival’ in 2000.

They have since released six albums.