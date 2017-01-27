Adam Ant cancels shows after guitarist dies

Singer pays tribute to Tom Edwards who passed away aged 41

Adam Ant‘s guitarist Tom Edwards has died at the age of 41 from suspected heart failure.

Edwards, who was also Ant’s musical director, passed away in a New Jersey hospital on Wednesday night (January 25).

The singer postponed two US shows, one in Philadelphia last night (January 26) and a gig in New York tonight.

Ant paid tribute to his late guitarist in a statement. “On behalf of Adam and his band, we thank all of you for your best wishes and support during this most difficult time,” he wrote. “Tom shared his musical gifts with the world, and his spirit will live on forever.”

The Kings of the Wild Frontier tour will resume in Toronto on Sunday (January 29).

Edwards also played with Edwyn Collins, Aztec Camera, Andrea Corr, Roddy Frame, Fields Of The Nephilim, Rebelles, Arno Castens and Spiderbites during his career.

Adam Ant scored 10 UK top ten hits from 1980 to 1983, including three UK Number One singles with his band Adam And The Ants.

He also worked as an actor, appearing in over two dozen films and television episodes from 1985 to 2003.

The singer has released nine albums throughout his career. His most recent album was ‘Adam Ant Is The Blueblack Hussar In Marrying The Gunner’s Daughter in 2013.

That same year a documentary film about the singer, associate produced by Jamie Reynolds formerly of Klaxons, was released.

The film documented the 1980s popstar’s first tour in 15 years. A press release for the movie stated: “Director Jack Bond captures pop star Adam Ant’s extraordinary and brave come-back after years of mental health problems… The film includes electrifying live performances, starting at London’s 100 Club and culminating at Hyde Park, before an audience of 55,000.”

At the time, Reynolds said: “The Adam Ant project is my first step into the film business. I’ve got no experience of making films but I really wanted to get involved in it and I may do more.”