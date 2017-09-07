Adam Ant is safe after evacuating in advance of Hurricane Irma

Florida is predicated to be facing winds as strong as 295 Km/h.

Adam Ant is reported to be safe after having to evacuate after a show in Ft. Lauderdale in Florida prior to the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma is the most powerful category five Atlantic Ocean storm in recorded history and has been leaving a trail of destruction over the last 24 hours as it swept through Puerto Rico and the tiny island of Barbuda among others.

Florida has been declared under a State of Emergency across the entire state. For this reason, after a successful opening night of his ‘Anthem: The Singles’ tour, Adam Ant and his band were forced to leave the area.

Ant will reschedule his three remaining Florida dates in Clearwater, Orlando and Jacksonville and will pick-up his tour in New York City on September 13.

In a released statement, the band’s spokesperson said: “The well-being of all of Adam’s fans is a priority.More details regarding the new dates will follow as soon as they have been finalised. We know that this will be a great disappointment to those who were to attend, but safety will always come first.”

Actor Robert De Niro has vowed to help rebuild Barbuda after Irma devastated the small island.

As Deadline report, the two-time Oscar winner said: “We are beyond saddened to learn of the devastation in Barbuda caused from Hurricane Irma and look forward to working with the Paradise Found Nobu Resort team, the Barbuda Council, GOAB and the entire Barbuda community to successfully rebuild what nature has taken away from us.”