Adam Lambert discusses the plans for plans for Queen’s upcoming UK tour

The rock legends have been inspired by the anniversary of 'News Of The World'

Adam Lambert has discussed what to expect from Queen‘s upcoming UK and European tour – revealing that they were inspired by their classic album ‘News Of The World’.

Lambert, who rose to fame on US talent show American Idol before finding success as a solo artist, has been the touring frontman and replacement of Freddie Mercury with the band since 2011. Last week, the rock veterans announced a massive arena tour of the UK and Ireland. Now, Lambert has opened up about how progress is going.

“Well I mean the particulars aren’t quite all ironed out yet, we still have quite a lot creative conceptual conversations,” Lamber told NME. “The one thing that is moving forward is definitely the look of the stage. That’s been reinvented but it’s all sort of evolving as we speak. We were emailing back and forth about how to reinvent the setlist and do it different ways from what we’ve gotten used to doing, and I think its just important.

“We have fans that have come and seen us more than once and many of them that have been around the last four or five years. So it’s important to not feel like were just repeating ourselves, even though we’re gonna still perform the same massive hits that Queen is so well know for. We’re trying to put in different context and give different visuals or companions to them. Its going to be fun, I’m excited for the challenge of tweaking the whole show and making it feel new.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Queen’s classic album ‘News Of The World’ – which held tracks such as ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are The Champions’.

Asked if the band might be tempted to play the album in full, Lambert replied: “I don’t know if that is on the table, but that was sort of the main catalysts when we started conceptualising this new tour. We talked about that. That’s definitely one of the key new ideas we would bringing into it. There is definitely gonna be a couple songs from that album that we haven’t done before.”

He added: “Even visually, there are some nods to it. It’s been really cool to use an album anniversary as a focal point for stage design. That might not make a lot of sense now, but when you come and see the show you’ll be like ‘ah OK, I get it’.

Queen’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Sat November 25 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sun November 26 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast

Tue November 28 2017 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Echo Arena

Thu November 30 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Fri December 01 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Sun December 03 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue December 05 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Wed December 06 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Fri December 08 2017 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Sat December 09 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue December 12 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Wed December 13 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Fri December 15 2017 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley