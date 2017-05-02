Adam Lambert responds to rumours that Queen could headline Glastonbury 2020

Could the legends be stepping in to celebrate Glasto in style?

Adam Lambert has responded to rumours that Queen are one of the bands already booked to headline Glastonbury‘s 50th anniversary in 2020.

Last month, Emily Eavis confirmed that two acts had already been booked to headline the festival’s 50th year. Now in an interview with NME, we asked Queen’s touring frontman if the rock legends would be performing at Glastonbury 2020.

“Not that I’m aware of, but thats a way off,” replied Lambert. “I mean we’re trying to just do one year at a time! You know, because we’re pretty much booked for the rest of the year this year, so I don’t know.”

He added: “I mean, I’m sure that if it were the right type of arrangement, I’m sure we would all be really, really honoured to be a part of Glastonbury.”

Speaking to NME about the bookings, Glasto organiser Emily Eavis told NME: “Ideally, we’d have a mix of old and new acts headlining. A bit of both. But, a lot can happen between now and then, and it’s about seeing who comes through and who would be right for us. It kind of depends, we’ve just got a little while, we’re not in any rush, but it’s quite exciting. It’s always good having something in the long term plans as well.”

Other rumoured acts for the slot include Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac and Oasis.

Meanwhile, Lambert recently told NME how their plans for their upcoming UK and EU arena tour were shaping up – and how they’d been inspired by the 40th anniversary of their classic album ‘News Of The World‘.

Queen’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Sat November 25 2017 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sun November 26 2017 – BELFAST SSE Arena Belfast

Tue November 28 2017 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Echo Arena

Thu November 30 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Fri December 01 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Metro Radio Arena

Sun December 03 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Tue December 05 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Wed December 06 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Fri December 08 2017 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Sat December 09 2017 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tue December 12 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Wed December 13 2017 – LONDON O2 Arena

Fri December 15 2017 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley