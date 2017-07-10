Adele and Daniel Craig ‘are winning team wanted for next Bond film’

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is reportedly hoping to reunite the 'winning team' from 2012's 'Skyfall'.

Bond bosses are reportedly “determined” for Adele to write and perform the theme song for the next Bond film.

Adele’s title track for ‘Skyfall’, the most successful Bond film of all time, became a global hit single in 2012, and later won the singer an Oscar, a Grammy and a Golden Globe.

Earlier this month (July) Adele cancelled the last two dates on her epic world tour after damaging her vocal cords. However, longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is now “talking the singer round”, according to The Mirror.

Meanwhile, the Bond team are also reported to have “secured” Daniel Craig for the franchise’s next instalment, Bond 25. This would be the actor’s fifth outing as 007.

A source is said to have told the newspaper: “Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners. It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

Having said in 2015 that he’d “rather slash my wrists” than play Bond again, the actor spoke more positively about his future as 007 last year.

Then, in April of this year it was reported that he had been “just about persuaded” to make “one more movie” by Barbara Broccoli.

Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, Poldark‘s Aidan Turner and Grantchester‘s James Norton have all been linked to the iconic role too.