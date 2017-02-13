Adele on Beyoncé at Grammys: ‘What the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?’

Singer elaborates on her love for Beyoncé at post-Grammys press conference

Last night (February 12), Adele beat Beyoncé to Album of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys, using her acceptance speech to proclaim her love for the singer and to argue that her album ‘Lemonade’ should have won instead of ’25’. Later backstage, the British singer elaborated on her thoughts.

Speaking during a backstage press conference, Adele told reporters: “I feel like it was [Beyoncé’s] time to win. My view is: what the fuck does she have to do to win Album of the Year?”

She continued: “I am a Beyonce stan [fanatic]. I remember when I was 11 years old, I was with some girlfriends, and we were practicing a song to do at an assembly. I probably suggested the Spice Girls, and they said have you heard [Destiny’s Child song] ‘No No No’? And I was like, ‘no, no, no.’ I remember how I felt hearing her voice. I fell in love immediately with her. The way I felt when I first heard ‘No No No’ was exactly the same as when I first heard ‘Lemonade’ last year… The other artists who mean that much to me are all dead.”

Accepting the Record of the Year award, Adele said: “My dream and my idol is Queen Bey, and I adore you and you move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years, and I adore you and want you to be my mummy”.

Taking to the stage again to pick up Album of the Year, Adele continued: “I can’t possibly accept this award… The ‘Lemonade’ album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought-out and beautiful and soul-bearing… we appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light”.

Earlier in the evening, Adele kicked things off with a performance of ‘Hello’. She later had to restart a George Michael tribute, saying: “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him”.

