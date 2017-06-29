Adele explains why she may never tour again

The singer is bringing her world tour to a close with four huge shows at Wembley Stadium.

As she began the final leg of her 2016-17 world tour last night (June 28), Adele confirmed that she might never tour again.

The singer previously revealed on stage in Auckland in March that this tour could be her last. “Touring isn’t something I’m good at… applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” she said at the time. “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

Last night, Adele played the first of four massive shows at London’s Wembley Stadium that will bring her tour to an end. In a handwritten note shared in the concert programme, she explained why she feels reluctant to hit the road again in the future.

Adele writes in the note: “So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of ’25’ we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK + Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too.”

“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well,” she continues. “I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I’ve done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done.”

Adele then adds: “I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now.”

Adele, who recently met a group of Grenfell Tower firefighters for “tea and a cuddle”, began her world tour in Belfast in February 2016.

Her ’25’ album, released the previous October, has now sold an estimated 20 million copies worldwide.