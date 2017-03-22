Adele fans bidding on ‘legit bag of air’ from Australian gig

Price includes the sandwich bag

An Ebay user is selling air sealed in a bag from a recent Adele concert in Australia.

The user, shaun_mcdonough, has 100% positive feedback and lists the item under the title ‘Adele concert bag of air 2017’. The “legit bag of air” allegedly comes from the singer’s Adelaide gig last week (March 13).

Describing its condition is “like new”, the Ebayer writes in the item’s description: “Grab a piece of history for your Adele collection. A true fan must have this air. Bid now for a bargain.”

“Please note I’m selling a Coles sandwich bag which contains the air,” the description adds.

See the item in question here. The bidding for the bag of air is currently at AU $15.45 (approx £9.50) after two bids.

Getty

The Tottenham singer has just concluded the Australian leg of her world tour in support of her third studio album, ’25’. As well as receiving acclaim for her live performances, Adele also attracted headlines for the unusual way in which she made her way to the stage.

Adele also earned wild applause from her audience in Melbourne last weekend after calling out a member of the venue’s security team for telling fans to sit down during her gig.

Watch fellow artists discuss Adele below: