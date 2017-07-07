Adele fans get full refunds for cancelled London shows following complaints

The singer cancelled two gigs at London's Wembley Stadium last week

Adele fans will receive full refunds from one ticketing company after many expressed anger at a policy that meant they would not have been reimbursed for booking fees.

The singer cancelled two gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium last week after she said that she’d damaged her vocal chords.

“On medical advice I am simply unable to perform over the weekend,” said Adele in a statement. On Wednesday and Thursday of this week (June 28 & 29) Adele played two of her tour’s final four dates at London’s Wembley Stadium, and in her note she explained: “I’ve struggled vocally both nights”.

In her statement she added that she was “devastated” and said that if the cancelled Wembley gigs tonight and tomorrow (July 1 & 2) cannot be rescheduled, refunds would be offered to ticket-holders.

After ticketing company Eventim announced that it would only offer a partial refund of the tickets’ face value alone, with the cost of the booking fees not included, many fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

“That’s an awful lot of money still, for a show I didn’t get to see,” one fan wrote, while another themselves as “absolutely disgusted”.

The criticism has led Eventim to make an announcement stating that “on this occasion we will not only refund the face value of the tickets but also the booking fees.” See that announcement in the tweet below.

Just days before the cancellation, Adele joked that she was ‘terrible at touring‘. It has since been suggested that she could stand to lose millions in DVD sales as a result of the shows being pulled and not filmed for release.

Meanwhile, Sam Smith’s vocal coach Anthony Wade has hit out at Adele over the gig cancellations.

“She’s got an easygoing attitude which people love, but you can’t do that with your artistry,” he told The Sun. “She has an artistic responsibility for the lovely people who have bought her tickets, and she did not take responsibility of her vocals. This is evident.”