Adele, Foals, Bastille and more urge people to vote in UK general election

Novelist, JME, Killer Mike and more also encourage fans to take to the polls

Music stars ranging from Adele to Foals and Bastille have encouraged fans to vote in the UK general election tomorrow (June 8).

The British public votes in a snap election on Thursday, with Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party narrowly trailing the Conservatives in the latest polls.

Ahead of polls opening, Adele took to Twitter to post a handwritten message reading: “Please vote tomorrow”.

Foals, meanwhile, tweeted a picture of Theresa May and Donald Trump holding hands, along with the caption: “these two BFFs would like to remind you to VOTE this Thurs”.

Dan from Bastille tweeted: “Tomorrow’s such an important day in the U.K. Whatever you do, make sure your voice is heard. Vote.”

Other stars encouraging fans to vote include JME, Novelist, Metronomy, Hozier, Sam from PEACE, Maverick Sabre, Spring King and Honeyblood. See their tweets below.

US hip-hop star Killer Mike – of the duo Run The Jewels – also tweeted: “My labor party folk in the UK are making noise i see! Best of luck in the elections Y’all! Mind ya Govt and use your Vote!”

NME’s ‘plus one’ campaign wants you to take a mate to the polls. See more in the video below.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

NME has been conducting its own nationally representative, pre-election research, with figures obtained by The Stream, surveying 1000+ respondents weekly, all aged between 18-34.

A look at the latest figures in full:

Labour – 46% (+5)

Conservatives – 17% (+1)

Liberal Democrats – 7% (+1)

UKIP 4% (-2)

SNP 4% (+1)

Green Party 4% (+2)

Don’t know 10% (-3)

Won’t vote 7% (-3)