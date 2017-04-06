Adele gifted Harry Styles a copy of ’21’ on his 21st birthday

She told the One Direction star, "I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck”



Harry Styles has revealed that Adele gifted the One Direction star a copy of her ’21’ album for his 21st birthday.

Released in 2011, Adele’s record-breaking second album has sold a reported 25.3 million copies, but she wanted to ensure Styles had one of his own. According to Styles, she said: “I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.”

“I was like geez,” Styles admitted, speaking to Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1. He went on to praise the star, saying she deserved her stint at the top. “I think she leads by example, she’s the biggest, she’s amazing, she’s the best so she should be the biggest. The thing with her is she’s a different thing, she’s just good at it, I like how she does everything, it looks very nice.”

He added that he’d be speaking to Adele in the lead-up to his debut solo album, due this year. “I’ve spoken to her a little bit, she knows one of the guys that I wrote it with (his music) a lot,” he told Grimshaw. “But I don’t think so much advice, I just like how she does stuff.”

Debut solo single ‘Sign of the Times’ is set to arrive tomorrow (April 7). Styles co-hosts tomorrow’s BBC Radio 1 breakfast show with Nick Grimshaw, where he’ll reveal the single.

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Reports have also suggested that Styles’ upcoming solo album sounds like David Bowie and Queen. Industry website HITS Daily Double reported that Styles’ album has been recorded with one producer, Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with artists including Kanye West, Bruno Mars and the Rolling Stones.