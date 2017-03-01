Watch Adele invite drag star dressed as her on stage to perform

'You look better than I do - we can't have that'

Adele surprised fans during a concert in Australia by invited a drag star dressed as her on stage to perform. See photos and footage below.

During her current Australian tour, Adele’s ever show in the country at the Domain Stadium in Perth saw her bring up drag performer DJ Feminem for a selfie and a song.

“Some guy from the crew grabbed my hand and lead me onto the stage,” Feminem told WA Today.

“Why didn’t you tell me I had such a sweaty face?,” said Adele after the selfie was taken. “You look better than I do… we can’t have that.”

Feminem then sang a few lines from ‘Rumour Has It’.

Selfie with @adele #adele #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:38am PST

Probably my most favorite picture with @adele #adele #adeleperth #adeleperth2017 #adelelive #feminem #perth photo by @boxoftomatoes A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Can you tell I'm happy? @adele you were everything! #adele #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:55am PST

Here I am on stage singing to @adele in front of 65000 people no biggie 🎤 #adele #perth #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:22am PST

“I kind of caught her eye in the first 15 minutes of the show and she gave me a bit of a wink and a wave and I was just having fun,” Feminem told radio station 6PR after the show. “And then when she came further and was walking down the catwalk, she circled the stage she stopped and she said ‘I want to meet you.’ And security did the rest.”

Last month saw Adele storm the Grammy Awards with a huge performance of ‘Hello’ to open the ceremony, before performing a heartfelt tribute to the late George Michael, and winning a number of awards – which she argued should have gone to Beyonce.