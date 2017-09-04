Adele is “in talks” to star in a new adaptation of ‘Oliver!’

"She's seriously considering it"

Adele is reportedly being lined up to star in a new adaptation of iconic musical Oliver!.

The singer is said to be in talks with West End impresario Sir Cameron Mackintosh about the prospect of playing Nancy, the girlfriend of nefarious villain Bill Sykes in the musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic novel.

According to The Sun, the singer sees the role as a “new challenge” and a role that could be enjoyed by her four-year-old son, Angelo.

“It would be a major part for her and she’s seriously considering it”, a source told the newspaper.

“She’s talked about Angelo being her number one priority and she sees this as a role that he could appreciate too. It would be a new challenge for her but one that she would definitely be up for.”

The new production is said to be a joint collaboration between Mackintosh and Working Title Films, who previously masterminded the 2012 big screen adaptation of Les Miserables.

The role would be Adele’s first film appearance, and the next step in her career after vocal issues forced her to cancel the remainder of her shows at Wembley Stadium in July.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry for your disappointment. I’m sorry for the nights you would have had with your loved ones and the memories you would have made together”, she wrote in a letter to fans.