"I couldn't even get insurance when I first wanted to do the tour."

Adele gave a prescient speech at Wembley Stadium only days before she cancelled her final dates – telling concert goers that she initially couldn’t get insured due to being “terrible at touring”.

Special Offer: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p

The singer, who was forced to shelve the final two dates after damaging her vocal chords, said: “This is my 120th show in 15 months. For someone that was terrible at touring, that was unreliable at touring…I couldn’t even get insurance when I first wanted to do the tour.”

In 2011, she was previously forced to undergo surgery after haemorrhaging her vocal cords.

Describing her success with her most recent tour, she added: “I got through my UK and Europe tour and I finally got insured. I only missed one show, and I swear to god I actually had the flu. I even put a video up to prove to everyone just how rough in fact I was.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“For someone who could never really get past 40 shows without having a breakdown, I’ve now done my 120th after this song.”

She made to her 121st show on Thursday night – but was forced to shelve the remaining two dates after damaging her chords yet again.

In a heartfelt apology to fans, she wrote: “I went to see my throat doctor this evening because my voice didn’t open up at all and it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords.”

It has also been claimed that she could lose millions after the cancelled gigs were due to be filmed for a live DVD release.

She is yet to announce if the shows will be rescheduled or whether fans will receive a refund.