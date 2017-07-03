Adele could ‘miss out’ on millions from DVD sales of cancelled Wembley shows

The singer scrapped the final two nights of her world tour at the national stadium due to a problem with her vocal cords

Adele could miss out on a hefty sum of profits from the sales of her proposed live DVD of her Wembley gigs after she cancelled her final two live dates at the national stadium over the weekend.

The ’25’ singer was forced to cancel the last two shows of her 123-stop world tour after damaging her vocal cords. She announced the news via an emotional post on social media which explained to her fans that, on doctor’s advice, she shouldn’t perform on Saturday and Sunday nights (July 1 and 2) to prevent further damage to her voice.

The cost of Adele’s cancellation is now being totted up, with the singer already offering full refunds to fans who had planned to attend her gigs on Saturday and Sunday night.

According to a report by The Sun, Adele will also miss out on the profits that would have been generated by the DVD sales of her Wembley shows. Film crews were set to capture her performances over the weekend for a live DVD, with over 100 cameras set to be present at the stadium.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The resulting film, Adele Live 2017: The Finale, was expected to sell millions of copies had it been released.

Prior to cancelling her final two Wembley shows, Adele had previously hinted that she was looking at giving up touring altogether.

“Touring is a peculiar thing,” she wrote in the accompanying programme for her Wembley shows. “It doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I’m dramatic and have a terrible history of touring.”