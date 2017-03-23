Watch Adele dedicate song to London terror attack victims

During the singer's gig in Auckland

Adele has paid tribute to the victims of the London terror attack during her gig in New Zealand.

Yesterday (March 22) saw five people were killed and 40 injured in a terror attack outside Westminster in London – where the attacker also fatally stabbed police officer Keith Palmer before before shot dead by guards.

Performing in Auckland, the north London native told the crowd: “Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London. I’m literally on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us.”

“It’s very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family,” she added. “All of them are fine but there are four people [the death count was four at the time] who aren’t fine so let’s dedicate this to them tonight.”

She proceeded to dedicate ‘Make You Feel My Love’ to the victims. Watch below.

James Corden delivered a powerful message to the people of London on The Late Late Show in the US, while Lily Allen, Frank Turner, Duran Duran and many more from the world of entertainment paid tribute to the victims of yesterday’s terror attack. Read more tributes here.