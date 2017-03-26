Watch Adele invite a group of Maori performers on stage during her New Zealand gig

The Tottenham singer is currently on the final international leg of her 'Adele Live' world tour

Adele surprised fans in Auckland last night (March 25) by inviting a group of local Maori performers on stage during her gig in the New Zealand city.

The Tottenham singer is set to end the final international fixture of her ‘Adele Live’ world tour tonight (March 26) in the New Zealand city, ending a tour that began back in February 2016. She’ll conclude her live commitments with four huge shows at Wembley Stadium in London from June 28-July 2.

Playing the second of three shows at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium last night, Adele delighted fans by inviting a group of Maori dancers to perform a Haka during the show. Bringing on the 30-strong kapa haka group mid-way through the set, the ‘25′ singer watched the group perform both the folk song ‘Toia Mai Te Waka Nei’ and the Ka Mate haka.

Watch fan-shot footage of the Maori performance below.

“How amazing was that Haka?” Adele remarked following the conclusion of the performance. “It was so overwhelming … I think I started my second song off-key.” Later, she added that: “My eyes can’t stop watering – it’s not the wind, it’s the Haka.”

Earlier this week, Adele dedicated ‘Make You Feel My Love’ to the victims of Wednesday’s terror attack in London.