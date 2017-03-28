Adele says she doesn’t know ‘if I will ever tour again’

Singer is finishing up her 2016/2017 world tour

Adele has revealed that she may never tour again.

The British singer, who has expressed her reluctance at performing live in the past, kicked off her world tour in the UK in February 2016. She has since played shows in Europe, North America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand over the following 13 months.

With her current tour dates concluding with four Wembley shows in London during June and July, Adele signalled at a recent Auckland gig that she may not return to life on the road.

New Zealand Herald reports that Adele told the crowd during her show at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium over the weekend: “Touring isn’t something I’m good at… applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

The singer went on to describe her current tour as “my greatest accomplishment in my career” and said that “it’s changed my life,” adding: “I understand why I do it.”

Adele’s promoter Michael Coppel had previously said of the singer’s future touring plans: “We may never see her again. Adele’s been quoted as saying she won’t tour again, she’s doing this big tour as a recognition of her huge record sales and the enormous demand to see her live. It’s impossible to tell what happens next. Then the future’s an open book.”

Meanwhile, during a recent show in Brisbane, Adele confirmed her marriage to long-term partner Simon Konecki.