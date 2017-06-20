Adele meets Grenfell Tower firefighters for ‘tea and a cuddle’

Adele has continued to show her support after the Grenfell Tower tragedy, this time taking the time to meet local firefighters for ‘tea and a cuddle’.

Last week saw a blaze rip through Grenfell Tower in West London – killing 79 residents, injuring scores more, and with a death toll expected to rise. Many artists and figures from the world of entertainment have paid tribute to those effected – with many even accusing the council and government of negligence. The day after the tragedy, Adele attended the scene to comfort victims and their families.

Then yesterday, the singer visited Chelsea Fire Station to meet firefighters. Fireman Rob Petty shared pictures from the meeting and wrote on Facebook: “Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle.”

Last week saw Adele Adele made her way to the block in north Kensington to offer support to the local community. She is understood to have been accompanied by her husband, Simon Konecki. Witnesses say that she was “going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them”.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki A post shared by FourMee (@fourmee) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Meanwhile, fellow West Londoner Damon Albarn also recently paid tribute to those effected while calling upon the government to ‘step up and take responsibility‘.