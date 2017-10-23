Adele has been ‘offered £20 million for year long Las Vegas residency’

Is she Nevada bound?

Adele has reportedly been offered £20 million for a year-long residency at a hotel in Las Vegas.

The huge sum has reportedly been offered by luxury Vegas hotel The Wynn, who are vying to secure the singer for a year-long residency which works out at an eye-watering £380,000 per show.

“The days of entertainers coming to retire at Vegas are a thing of the past”, a source told The Sun.

“In the last few years, we have seen massive stars performing on the strip and every major hotel wants to say they have the biggest star as their resident. Caesars Palace had Mariah Carey, Planet Hollywood has Britney Spears, and we want Adele.

“Even at half a million dollars a show we are confident we would make a healthy return.”

The singer, who was previously linked to a residency in 2015, was also forced to cancel her final two gigs at Wembley Stadium in July after damaging her vocal chords.

A silver screen career for Adele could also be on the horizon, after she was recently linked to the role of Nancy Sykes in a forthcoming adaptation of iconic musical Oliver!

Last month, it was claimed that the singer was in talks with West End impresario Sir Cameron Mackintosh about the prospect of playing Nancy, the girlfriend of nefarious villain Bill Sykes in the musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic novel.