Adele to perform at Grammys 2017

Adele will perform at next month’s Grammy Awards.

The 59th annual Grammys will take place on February 12 in Los Angeles and will be hosted by James Corden.

It had already been confirmed that Metallica, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will all perform live at the ceremony, and now Adele has been added to the line-up.

Adele is nominated for five awards at the 2017 Grammys, including Album Of The Year, which sees her go up against Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake and country musician Sturgill Simpson.

AFP/Getty Images

See the full 2017 nominations list here. Beyoncé is nominated nine times, Rihanna and Drake are each up for eight awards and Chance the Rapper has seven nominations.

Notably, Frank Ocean is omitted from the nominations after it was revealed that he made himself not eligible for shortlisting. Elsewhere, Kanye West misses out on many key categories and David Bowie is ignored for Album Of The Year.

Meanwhile, The Velvet Underground, Nina Simone and Sly Stone are set to be honoured at the 2017 Grammy Special Merit Awards. The honourees will be celebrated as part of the pre-Grammy Awards festivities in February.