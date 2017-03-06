Adele reveals she is married during Australia concert

Singer also recently hit back at trolls who compared her Grammys look to Shrek character



Adele confirmed that she is married at a concert in Brisbane over the weekend.

The singer has been in a long-term relationship with Simon Konecki, a former financier who founded drop4drop, a charity that presses for global access to clean drinking water.

She revealed the news ahead of performing ‘Someone Like You’. You can watch footage below.

“That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth,” Adele said.

“And I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now,” she added, to a smattering of cheers. “I’ve found my next person.”

Until now the couple, who have been together since 2011, have refused to confirm whether they had tied the knot.

Meanwhile, the singer recently responded to trolls who compared her in her Grammys outfit to Princess Fiona from Shrek.

The singer picked up five awards at the ceremony in LA last month, including Album Of The Year, and wore a green dress to the event.

On stage at a previous concert in Perth, the star told the audience how she felt about the comments being made online. “I don’t fucking care,” she said. “It was Givenchy Couture. They can say what they want.”

She continued: “Before the Grammys I had this dress right, I wore this green dress, everyone said I looked like Fiona from Shrek. They did.

“I worked out. Obviously I’m a large lady and I like eating food very much, but I was working out twice a day to fit into that Givenchy dress because it was quite tight.”

Adele told fans at another gig in Australia that she cut a fireworks section at the last minute because of her son.

The singer explained that when the fireworks were tested during soundcheck, her son, four-year-old Angelo, was struck in the eye by flying debris.