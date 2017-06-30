Adele says Grenfell Tower victims ‘aren’t being given the help you think’

The star is using her massive Wembley Stadium shows to help raise funds for those affected by the tragedy

Adele has spoken out about the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy during her second Wembley Stadium gig.

Earlier this month a blaze ripped through Grenfell Tower in West London killing 79 residents, injuring scores more, and with a death toll expected to rise. Many artists and figures from the world of entertainment have paid tribute to those effected, with many even accusing the council and government of negligence. The day after the tragedy Adele attended the scene to comfort victims and their families.

The singer took time out of her show at the iconic venue last night (June 29) to ask the huge crowd to donate what they could to help the survivors of the fire. She described meeting those affected as “one of the most intense experiences of my life.”

She continued: “They’re not receiving the things we think they are. It’s a fucking mess. No information is getting through, people feel helpless. No one knows what they’re doing down there, it’s chaos.”

As Metro reports, Adele told the audience she would look after the money raised until it was needed. “I’m raising money for the survivors and it’s important they get money they get to control,” she said. “There’s no plan for the aftermath so I’ll look after that money until they know how they want to spend it. I’ve met the people who wrote the letters and were ignored. They’re still being ignored.”

She also asked the crowd to give £5 each to the cause, while reassuring them she would also be giving generously. “I am donating a lot of fucking money anyway, but I want us to all do this together,” she told them. “We raised over £100k yesterday,” she added, referring to her show at the same venue the night before.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell has organised an all-star collaboration to raise money for Grenfell Tower victims and their families.

Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Bastille‘s Dan Smith, The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, Rita Ora and more have contributed to the cover of Simon And Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’.

Queen’s Brian May, The Libertines’ Carl Barât, Dua Lipa, One Direction stars Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, Nile Rodgers, Geri Halliwell and Emeli Sandé all appear on the single too. They’re joined by Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones, Leona Lewis, Craig David, Tulisa, James Blunt, James Arthur, Labrinth, Jessie J and many more.

Cowell says of the single: “Following the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower in West London, the record industry came together to record a single for the victims of the disaster. Over 50 artists gave their time and support to make this happen.”

The X Factor mogul is also encouraging people to donate money to help victims of the fire through an Artists for Grenfell website. He says: “This website has been built to create a donation page which, together with the money raised by the record, will hopefully encourage people to donate whatever they can to help those who have been affected by this terrible event. All donations made here will be used by The London Community Foundation to help those in need.”

Watch the video for the single above.