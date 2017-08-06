Adele takes Grenfell Tower victims on a trip to the cinema

The singer treated the children to a private screening of 'Despicable Me 3'.

Adele has treated victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze to a trip to the cinema.

The singer took a group of children to a private screening of ‘Despicable Me 3’ in Queensway, London on Thursday (August 3).

She even invited real-life Minions to greet the survivors of the horrific blaze, which tore through a block of flats in West London in June.

The singer cancelled the final two shows of her world tour back in July after damaging her vocal cords, saying she was “devastated” – but it appears she’s using her new-found free time to help others.

“Adele sees her work in the community as a full-time priority now her touring days are over for the foreseeable future,” a source told The Sun.

“Being a local Londoner, she’s made no secret about how personally affected she was by the Grenfell Tower blaze and wants to help in every way she can.

“While she’s working hard behind the scenes to raise cash, she wanted to treat residents to a night of fun and help take their minds off what happened and organised a private viewing of the brand new Despicable Me 3 movie.

“Everyone was overwhelmed by her generosity.”

In the days following the blaze, Adele was seen comforting residents of the block and having “tea and a cuddle” with firefighters.

She has previously spoken out about how the survivors of the fire aren’t being given the help they need.

She took time out of her show at Wembley Stadium on June 29 to tell audience members: “They’re not receiving the things we think they are. It’s a fucking mess.

“No information is getting through, people feel helpless. No one knows what they’re doing down there, it’s chaos.”