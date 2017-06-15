Adele visits Grenfell Tower to comfort people affected by deadly fire

12 people have now been killed in the deadly blaze.

Adele made a low-key visit last night (June 14) to Grenfell Tower, the west London block ravaged by a deadly fire.

The fire that ripped through the 24-storey block in the early hours of Wednesday morning has now killed 12 people, though authorities have warned that the death toll is likely to rise.

The BBC reports that 34 people are being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the blaze, and 18 of them are understood to be in critical condition. Many other people thought to have been inside the building when the fire began remain unaccounted for.

According to pictures shared on social media, Adele made her way to the block in north Kensington yesterday evening to offer support to the local community. She is understood to have been accompanied by her husband, Simon Konecki.

Just spotted @Adele and Simon Konecki visiting the Grenfell Tower, she was dressed in an abaya. Respect to both of you. #Adele #grenfelltower #simonkonecki

One Adele fan site reported that the singer was “going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them”.

Londoners who wish to help those affected by the fire are being encouraged to donate clothes, food and other essential items. David Lammy MP tweeted yesterday that the nearby St Clements Church is being used as a dropping off point for donations.

Anthony Blakemore, a Londoner who like Adele visited Grenfell Tower last night, said on Twitter that “the strength of the community spirit restored my faith in humanity”.