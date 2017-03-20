Here’s what happened when Adele visited the ‘Neighbours’ set

The cast of the Australian soap were very excited about the singer's appearance.

Adele recently visited the set of Australian soap Neighbours during the Australian leg of her ’25’ tour.

The singer posted a picture of herself on Ramsay Street, captioning the image with part of the lyrics of the well-known Neighbours theme song.

The cast and crew also took to their social media accounts to show their excitement. “Great meeting you, Adele,” said Travis Burns (Tyler Brennan). “Can’t wait to see you again!”

“So good to catch up again Adele,” added Matt Wilson (Aaron Brennan). “See you next time I’m in London.”

Dr. Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) also got involved, tweeting; “So Adele visited #RamsayStreet today. Seems everyone [loves] good @neighbours especially when it’s in #london tonight.”

Neighhhhbours, should be there for one anotherrrr. That's when good neighhhbours become goood friennnds ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

According to Digital Spy, executive producer Jason Herbison said: “We are thrilled that Adele was able to make a detour to visit Ramsay Street.

“How opportune that Neighbours’ special London episodes air this week, so a fabulous acknowledgement to our huge UK fan base.”

Meanwhile, Adele was forced to tell jokes at a concert in Adelaide last week (March 13) after a temporary power cut.

The singer was entertaining the crowd at the Oval for five minutes after technical problems left her instruments left without any sound.

“So we’re having a technical difficulty,” she told the crowd. “I’m not quite sure what it is. Shall I try and tell some jokes?

”Our power has gone out under the stage, so who knows how long we’re going to be doing this for.”

She continued: “Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here? I need more applause than that because I might offend someone.

”What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath.”