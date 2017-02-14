Adele’s George Michael Grammys tribute almost featured Beyoncé and Rihanna

James Corden could have been involved too.

Adele‘s tribute to George Michael at Sunday night’s Grammys Award could have featured Beyoncé and Rihanna.

The singer paid homage to her fellow Brit with a performance of ‘Fastlove’ which turned the dance-pop original into a sombre ballad. During her performance, she stopped her band mid-song and told the crowd: “Can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him.” Watch below.

However, a different kind of tribute featuring Beyoncé, Rihanna and James Corden – who essentially initiated Carpool Karaoke with George Michael – was also mooted. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each performer would have sung a verse from a different George Michael song, including ‘One More Try’ and ‘Freedom 90’.

However, the show’s executive producer Ken Ehrlich said it became apparent “how passionate Adele was… and that she had a vision for what she wanted to do with it.”

Adele told The Hollywood Reporter that Michael’s family “didn’t want a tribute at first,” but then “came back and were very specific that it be me”.

Backstage at the Grammys, she also shared her thoughts on George Michael, saying: “I found him to be one of the truest icons, because a lot of the time, with people who are that globally known and famous, there tends to be… not a fakeness in a bad way, but they put on this massive bravado and alter-ego to protect themselves.”

She continued: “And he was very British. No matter where his career or love life took him, he always remained true to Britain and they gave him a hard fucking time a lot of the time, but he still stayed loyal until the very end.”

“I relate to that,” she added. “No matter how much I try to escape Britain sometimes, my roots are there. I took great comfort in him – and the bigger my career got, in trying to remain myself.”

Earlier in the evening, Adele opened the show with a performance of ‘Hello’. She later won five awards including the three biggest prizes of the night.