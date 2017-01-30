Aerosmith discuss what to expect from their final tour and Download 2017

As the world prepares to bid the rock veterans farewell

Aerosmith have teased ‘surprises’ for their upcoming ‘Farewell Tour’ – after promising ‘one of the greatest rock n’ roll shows ever seen’.

The rock veterans last year revealed their 2017 ‘Aerovederci’ UK and European tour would be their last – including a huge headline performance at Download Festival, alongside System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro.

Speaking to NME about what preparations they had in mind to live up to the hype of the tour, guitarist Brad Whitford said: “Probably trying to not eat too much food and get fat. No, I mean we love putting on shows. We seem to fill out the rest of it with lights and whatever else we do. We usually come up with a pretty good plan. We’ve squeezed the life out of this little thing called rock n’ roll – . I don’t know how much new or different you can do. There’s some pretty incredible stage shows that have happened overt the last… I mean the thing that U2 did… It’s pretty amazing, pretty amazing.”

As for putting the set-list together, Whitford continued: “We would like to do some more deep cuts. We’ll see how that goes, it’s very hard to get everybody to agree on certain things. We’ve basically done the hit-parade our whole career, and there’s a lot of really great deep tracks that have been neglected. It would be nice to bring some of that stuff out. I think people would appreciate that.”

“When asked what rarities in particular he’d like to bring into the set, Whitford said: “Oh man, there’s a lot of them – some of them my own songs. Like ‘Nobody’s Dault’ – we haven’t done very much live but people request all the time. A lot of good songs that people have gotten really close to being played. That song ‘Amazing’ which we, for some reason as a band don’t like, but a lot of people love it and relate to the lyrics. So we’re hoping to bring some rarer tracks out, because when else are we gonna do it?”

Their farewell tour also includes returning to headline Download Festival for a third time.

“The line-up is always great, and it’s just one of those shows, you get there and you just want to hang out,” said Whitford. “A lot of times you get to see people that you haven’t seen in a year, or maybe longer, and you’re getting to see all these great bands and great shows. It’s just a really well organised, really well thought out, and the bands are always kickin’.”On their plans for their headline show, Whitford went added: “We’re always trying to take it up a notch every time we go on the stage, and there’s a lot of friendly competition out there. It’s fun, you never know what’s gonna happen. We’re always trying to surprise each other with something that we come up with.”

Read more:

The 13 best metal festivals in 2017

Aerosmith also spoke to NME about the likelihood of them recording any more new material before they split.

Download Festival takes place from 9-11 June 2017 at Donington Park in Derbyshire. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

See Aerosmith’s full upcoming European farewell tour dates below.

May 17 – Hayarkon Park, Tel Aviv, Israel

May 20 – Black Sea Arena, Batumi, Georgia

May 23 – Olympiski, Moscow, Russia

May 26 – Konigsplatz, Munich, Germany

May 30 – Waldbuhne, Berlin, Germany

June 2 – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

June 5 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

June 8 – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, Sweden

June 11 – Download Festival, Donington, UK

June 14 – 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

June 17 – Hellfest, Clisson, France

June 20 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

June 23 – Firenze Rocks Festival, Florence, Italy

June 26 – Meo Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

June 29 – Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios, Madrid, Spain

July 2 – Rock Fest Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

July 5 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland