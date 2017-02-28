Aerosmith drummer says they’re a better live band than The Rolling Stones

Joey Kramer says he 'never cared' for Jagger and co

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has claimed that his band are better live than The Rolling Stones.

Rock veterans Aerosmith last year revealed their 2017 ‘Aerovederci’ UK and European tour would be their last – including a huge headline performance at Download Festival, alongside System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro.

Speaking recently to Classic Rock, Kramer said: “First of all, as far as Aerosmith goes there is no band that has been around for almost 50 years that still has the original five guys in the band.”

“Everybody is always raving about the Stones, saying the Stones this and the Stones that. I’ve never cared for the Stones,” he added. “They never had anything to offer me musically, especially in the drumming department.”

Kramer continued: “The Stones is not the original band and I do not care for them. I think if you came to see an Aerosmith concert, people would realise that we play so much better than them that it’s silly because they’re not so good live.”

“Yeah, they are what they are and all of that, but I don’t think there’s a band out there today that does what we do.”

Aerosmith recently teased “surprises” for their upcoming ‘Farewell Tour’ – after promising “one of the greatest rock n’ roll shows ever seen”.

Speaking to NME about what preparations they had in mind to live up to the hype of the tour, guitarist Brad Whitford said: “Probably trying to not eat too much food and get fat. No, I mean we love putting on shows. We seem to fill out the rest of it with lights and whatever else we do. We usually come up with a pretty good plan. We’ve squeezed the life out of this little thing called rock n’ roll – . I don’t know how much new or different you can do. There’s some pretty incredible stage shows that have happened overt the last… I mean the thing that U2 did… It’s pretty amazing, pretty amazing.”

As for putting the set-list together, Whitford continued: “We would like to do some more deep cuts. We’ll see how that goes, it’s very hard to get everybody to agree on certain things. We’ve basically done the hit-parade our whole career, and there’s a lot of really great deep tracks that have been neglected. It would be nice to bring some of that stuff out. I think people would appreciate that.”

“When asked what rarities in particular he’d like to bring into the set, Whitford said: “Oh man, there’s a lot of them – some of them my own songs. Like ‘Nobody’s Dault’ – we haven’t done very much live but people request all the time. A lot of good songs that people have gotten really close to being played. That song ‘Amazing’ which we, for some reason as a band don’t like, but a lot of people love it and relate to the lyrics. So we’re hoping to bring some rarer tracks out, because when else are we gonna do it?”