Is this really the end of Aerosmith?

What does the future hold for the rock legends?

Aerosmith have spoken out about their future after their upcoming ‘Farewell Tour’ – and whether or not they might record new material.

The rock veterans last year revealed their 2017 ‘Aerovederci’ UK and European tour would be their last – including a huge headline performance at Download Festival, alongside System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro.

Speaking to NME about why they chose now to end the band, guitarist Brad Whitford said: “Oh gosh, I’m not really sure. I don’t know, I think it was a general business decision, between the promoters to the management to the band. I don’t actually feel like we’re gonna be shutting the whole thing down at the end of it, but I think there’s a lot more life in the band. But, I guess you’ve got to start somewhere. So, we’re just starting to put the farewell label on things.”

When asked if the band could yet record new material, he replied: “That is a very good question. We haven’t been in the studio in a while, and I think we’re gonna be in the studio a little bit next month. We’ll have a better idea of it all, when we get together and do that – of whether we’re gonna record any new music. I know we would like to. And I know that we probably have quite a bit of music that we’re sitting on. Whether we actually follow through on that, how much we’re gonna do, whether it would be a couple of songs or more, is yet to be seen, but it sure would be fun!”

He continued: “I’d say the band is playing really well, people are writing a lot, there’s a lot of music that’s being created on the side-lines, in home studios and all that sort of stuff. It would be fun to just have something new to do. We’ve just got to take it organically, if it feels good we’ll go ahead and do it.”

On the matter of their legacy and whether or not Aerosmith have anything ‘left to say’, Whitford added: “I think we’ve squeezed so much out of rock and roll over the last 50 years. It’s hard to say.

“I don’t know how much new there would be to say, but I certainly think it would be entertaining when you look at the cast of characters that we have here, and of course Mr. Tyler – I mean you never know. I think it would be fun!”

Download Festival takes place from 9-11 June 2017 at Donington Park in Derbyshire. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

See Aerosmith’s full upcoming European farewell tour dates below.

May 17 – Hayarkon Park, Tel Aviv, Israel

May 20 – Black Sea Arena, Batumi, Georgia

May 23 – Olympiski, Moscow, Russia

May 26 – Konigsplatz, Munich, Germany

May 30 – Waldbuhne, Berlin, Germany

June 2 – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

June 5 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

June 8 – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, Sweden

June 11 – Download Festival, Donington, UK

June 14 – 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

June 17 – Hellfest, Clisson, France

June 20 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

June 23 – Firenze Rocks Festival, Florence, Italy

June 26 – Meo Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

June 29 – Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios, Madrid, Spain

July 2 – Rock Fest Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain

July 5 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland