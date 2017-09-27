Aerosmith forced to cancel farewell tour dates due to Steven Tyler’s ill health

"Steven is expected to make a full recovery," the band have confirmed

Aerosmith have been forced to cancel four dates of their current ‘farewell’ tour after frontman Steven Tyler has suffered “unexpected medical issues”.

The band are currently in the midst of a world tour, which is set to be their last after they announced their split in June of last year.

Now, in a new statement, Aerosmith have confirmed that their four South American shows – which were set to start tonight (September 27) in Curitiba, Brazil – have been cancelled due to Tyler’s ill health.

“Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care,” the statement reads, “and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time. Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be cancelled.

“Steven is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world,” the statement continues.

The affected dates are as follows:

September 27 – Curitiba, Brazil

September 30 – Santiago, Chile

October 3 – Rosario, Argentina

October 7 – Monterrey, Mexico

Tyler has also released his own statement, writing: “To everybody in South America… I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down.

“Please not to worry… I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances… I promise I’ll be back… unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows… As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs…’ I love you all and will be back with you soon.”

Founded in 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts, Aerosmith’s last release, ‘Music from Another Dimension!’, came out in 2012.