Steven Tyler ‘suffered seizure’ after Aerosmith concert

Band recently cancelled live dates due to frontman's ill health

Earlier this week Aerosmith were forced to cancel dates of their ‘farewell’ tour after frontman Steven Tyler suffered “unexpected medical issues”. Now reports claim that Tyler had suffered a seizure following the band’s concert in Sao Paulo.

According to The Boston Globe, sources close to the band stated that Tyler, 69, suffered a seizure after Aerosmith’s show in Sao Paulo on Monday night (September 25). The cause of the seizure is not currently known, the report states. Neither Tyler nor his band have verified the reports.

In a previous statement, Aerosmith confirmed that four South American shows were cancelled due to Tyler’s ill health. “Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care,” the statement read, “and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time. Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be cancelled.”

“Steven is expected to make a full recovery. With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon rocking the world,” the statement continued.

Tyler also released his own statement, writing: “To everybody in South America… I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down. Please not to worry… I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances… I promise I’ll be back… unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows… As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs…’ I love you all and will be back with you soon.”

Aerosmith are currently in the midst of a world tour, which is set to be their last after they announced their split in June of last year.