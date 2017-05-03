AFI unveil new video for ‘Hidden Knives’

AFI have unveiled the new video for latest single ‘Hidden Knives’. Watch it first on NME above.

Taken from their self-titled 10th album (known to fans as ‘The Blood Album’), the latest taster of the record comes just before they hit the road with Deftones this week to support them on their UK dates.

A clip of classic and cinematic film-noir, the video makes for the perfect marriage to the dramatic nature of the track; AFI on top of their game.

“It’s very difficult for me to describe musically what’s happening on any record because I’m so close to it,” frontman Davey Havok told NME about ‘The Blood Album’. “It’s a natural expression of who I am and who we are at the time. However in relation to ‘Burials’, I feel ‘The Blood Album’ feels like the aftermath – like waking in the ash that fell from the flames that was the ‘Burials’ record. This record is lyrically less bleak. Albeit dark still, but less bleak.”

Speaking of what has kept the band going after so many so many years, Havok replied: “Our intentions. We’ve continued to make music because we love it.”

As well as performing at Download Festival, AFI’s upcoming UK tour dates with Deftones are below. Tickets are available here.

London, Alexandra Palace (May 5)

Manchester, O2 Apollo (May 6)

Glasgow, SECC (May 7)