After Bradley Walsh stormed the charts, Jason Manford has landed a record deal too

Hell be covering songs from 'Les Misérables' and 'My Fair Lady'.

Comedian and game show Jason Manford has announced his debut album, ‘A Different Stage.’

Manford, who has performed in West End stage shows including The Producers and Sweeney Todd, will release an album of musical theatre cover songs on October 6.

The album will include Manford’s renditions of ‘On The Street Where You Live’ from My Fair Lady, ‘Hushabye Mountain’ from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, ‘Stars’ from Les Misérables and ‘The Impossible Dream’ from Man Of La Mancha.

It will be released on Decca Records, home to artists including Aurora, The Shires and Imelda Bay.

Jason Manford said of the album: “I feel so incredibly lucky to have been asked to record this album especially with a respected record company like Decca – what are they playing at?!! From singing with my Nana’s band as a young boy to appearing in huge musical productions, I’ve loved singing for as long as I can remember. It’s been a treat to perform my favourite songs and it’s been great to share some of the experience along the way with many of my fans on Facebook. Their support and my Nana’s passion for music has led to this momentous moment in my life. Hope you like it.”

Manford’s fellow game show host Bradley Walsh released an album of swing covers last year. It became the best-selling debut by a British artist in 2016, outselling the likes of Zayn, Jack Garratt and Blossoms.

Walsh has since confirmed he is making a follow-up album and asked fans to help him pick the track list.