The age when you’re ‘too old’ to go clubbing has been revealed

A new study claims to find the age that people think is “too old” to continue going clubbing.

According to a study by Currys PC World (via Mixmag), 37 was the age where most people deemed it unacceptable to still go out to nightclubs, with 31 years of age being the point that people begin to prefer staying in to going out.

The research found that the biggest factors in people aged 37+ not wanting to go clubbing anymore were not being able to “face the hangover”, not wanting to get “dressed up”, having to “arrange babysitters” and “book a taxi”.

Matt Walburn, Brand and Communictions Director at Currys PC World, said of the findings: “The Great Indoors study recognises the fact that there comes a time when we appreciate our home comforts more than a hectic social life and it can often be a drag to play the social butterfly at parties and nights out.”

He added: “Technology is a big lure of staying in and our findings show how it’s transformed home habits, with Brits proudly investing in their households more than ever before. It’s now almost impossible to get bored at home, with endless box sets and the latest technology, such as 4K TV, enhancing the in-house experience, so much, that it often surpasses its ‘outdoor’ equivalent. That coupled with social media, online shopping, and gaming with pals often means more pleasure can be had on a night IN than a night out.”

Last year saw London mayor Sadiq Khan appoint Amy Lamé as the capital’s first ever Night Czar, who aims to tackle the problems facing London’s nightlife.