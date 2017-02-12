Jarreau announced that he would retire from touring just a few days ago.



Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has passed away, TMZ reports.

Jarreau had recently been hospitalized in Los Angeles due to exhaustion and announced he would be retiring from touring.

A message on his website says he passed away while in the hospital, aged 76. The announcement doesn’t specify the cause of death but Jurreau had battled respiratory and cardiac issues in recent years.

Jarreau was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1940. In 1969, after forming a duo with guitarist Julio Martinez, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in jazz, where he was discovered and signed by Warner Bros. Records.

His first album titled ‘We Got By’ was released in 1975. He won the first of seven Grammy Awards in 1977 for his live album ‘Look To The Rainbow’.

Jarreau was invited to perform at the White House last year as part of International Jazz Day (March 31).

Barack Obama invited Jarreau alongside Herbie Hancock, soul legend Aretha Franklin, British jazz forerunner Jamie Cullum and former Police frontman Sting. The show was televised on April 30, 2016 on ABC and you can see a video of Jarreau’s performance above.

Jarreau is survived by his wife Susan and his son Ryan.