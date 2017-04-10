Alan McGee says Oasis would ‘fuck it up’ if they reunited

'Let's leave it legendary'

Alan McGee has spoken out about the idea of an Oasis reunion – arguing that they’d ‘fuck it up’ and tarnish their legacy.

McGee first signed Oasis to Creation Records in 1993 and remains in close contact with Noel Gallagher to this day. However, with Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album due later this year, McGee has cast further doubt on the brothers reforming as a band.

“I just hope they don’t spoil the legend, try and recreate and get back together,” McGee told The Sun. “They’d fuck it up. As long as you don’t do that, then they are legends forever. So let’s leave it legendary.”

Asked if a reunion may follow in the years ahead, McGee said: “I can’t see it. They are just in different places. It’s always moment in time. You can’t keep going back to try and be 21 again. You have got to move on, you know.”

McGee made similar comments to NME last year year . “I don’t think Noel will ever reform Oasis, ever – but when he’s a bit older I think Liam will probably reform Oasis and he’ll sell 10,000 tickets a night singing Oasis tunes and he’ll be happy with that,” he said. “I can’t see Noel Gallagher going back and doing it. If anything came out of that film [Supersonic], it was that it’s done, it’s finished, don’t spoil the fucking legend.”

Last week saw Gallagher among over 90 new acts added to Reading & Leeds festival 2017 – marking his only UK festival show this year. His album will be called ‘As You Were‘, the first single will be called ‘Not For Sale‘, and he has vowed to sing Oasis songs ‘bigger and better than Noel‘.

He is reported to have signed up Pete Doherty’s bassist and Babyshambles bandmate Drew McConnel as part of his new live band.