Alan Thicke’s cause of death confirmed

The father of Robin Thicke passed away last week

The cause of death of actor and singer-songwriter Alan Thicke has been revealed.

Last week, it was announced that the screen legend and father of ‘Blurred Lines’ star Robin Thicke had passed away at the age of 69.

Now, as Billboard reports that his death certificate shows he died after his aorta artery tore then ruptured. He reportedly died three hours after the tear, and called for an ambulance after playing hockey with his son Carter – and that among his last words were complimenting him on a ‘nice shot’.

This week, his wife Tanya also released a statement paying tribute to her “beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family.”

She added: “It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time.”

Paying tribute to his father, Robin Thicke hailed him as “the greatest man I ever met” and “always a gentleman.”

“The good thing was that he was beloved and he had closure,” said Robin. “I saw him a few days ago and told him how much I loved and respected him.”

Alan Thicke was best known for playing the character ‘Jason Seaver’ on 1980s sitcom Growing Pains alongside other huge roles – including starring in the Netflix original series Fuller House, a sequel to the 1987–95 sitcom Full House.

While his son would go on to have a much more successful music career, Alan himself was a celebrated songwriter. As well as writing a number of well-known TV theme songs for the likes of Growing Pains, Diff’rent Strokes, and The Facts of Life, he also co-wrote the hit single ‘Sara’ for Chicago guitarist Bill Champlin’s 1981 solo album ‘Runaway’.