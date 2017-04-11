Alanis Morissette responds to former manager’s apology for stealing millions

He also represented Beyoncé and Mariah Carey

Alanis Morissette has posted a response to her former manager after he apologised for stealing nearly $5million from the singer.

Jonathan Schwartz recently pleaded guilty to charges relating to embezzling millions from his clients, including the singer and he has issued an apology in an open letter to the Hollywood Reporter.

In it he wrote: “At first, I ‘borrowed’ a little from clients, with the hopes that I would pay them back if I won that night’s bet. That snowballed, and as I kept losing, I kept stealing. I kept telling myself that I just needed one lucky break, and I’ll pay them back.”

He continued: “[W]hen I was finally caught, a bright spotlight shined on my deplorable conduct. I could not hide any longer and hit rock bottom. By seeing how pathetic I had become, I finally got the courage to ask for help.”

But Morissette said in a statement: “I would be apprehensive to believe any words that come out of Jonathan Schwartz’s mouth.”

Morissette only became aware of the crime after she took her business elsewhere from Schwartz and GSO Business Management, and found millions of dollars missing.

Schwartz was sued after being removed from the firm, and GSO has since repaid all of the money to clients.

Morissette has now settled her lawsuit with Schwartz and the firm, but GSO also has a lawsuit against him.

Schwartz pleaded guilty in January to charges of wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return for failing to disclose the embezzled funds to the IRS. He is set to be sentenced next month.

He is also reported to have represented Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, who both performed at a fundraiser for a cancer charity that he founded last year.