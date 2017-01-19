Alanis Morissette’s former manager admits stealing $5million from her

He is also said to have represented Beyonce and Mariah Carey

The former manager of Alanis Morissette has admitted stealing nearly $5million from the singer.

The 48-year-old Jonathan Todd Schwartz of Los Angeles stands accused of wire fraud and filing a false tax return for failing to report the embezzled funds – stealing over $7million in total from a number of celebrities.

Schwartz has confessed to stealing nearly $5million from the ‘Ironic’ star between May 2010 and January 2014 – falsely claiming ‘sundry and personal expenses’ over a four year period.

As Billboard reports, prosecutors claim that Schwartz lied and said he invested the money in an illegal marijuana growing business when first confronted about the crime. He also stands accused of stealing $2.3million from five other unnamed parties.

Morissette only became aware of the crime after she took her business elsewhere from Schwartz and GSO Business Management, and found millions of dollars missing.

“This was shocking and disappointing,” said GSO attorney Chris Reeder. “The company is very happy he’s being brought to justice and held accountable for his actions.”

Schwartz was sued after being removed from the firm, and GSO has since repaid all of the money to clients. He is also reported to have represented Beyonce and Mariah Carey, who both performed at a fundraiser for a cancer charity that he founded last year.

Morissette has now settled her lawsuit with Schwartz and the firm, but GSO’s lawsuit against him continues. The money he attained is said to have been used to fund a $50,000 trip to Bora Bora and a $75,000 debt at a Bahamas casino. He will stand before US District Court on 1 February on the criminal charges.

