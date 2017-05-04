Alanis Morissette’s former manager given prison sentence for stealing millions from her

Jonathan Schwartz pleaded guilty to embezzling $5 million (£3.8 million) from the singer

Alanis Morissette’s former manager has been sentenced to six years in prison for embezzling millions from his clients, including $5 million (£3.8 million) from the singer.

Jonathan Schwartz recently pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return and later issued an apology. Morissette responded to the apology by saying: “I would be apprehensive to believe any words that come out of Jonathan Schwartz’s mouth”.

Schwartz had requested a prison sentence of one year and one day, plus another year of house arrest and 2,000 hours of community service. However, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, he has been sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, regular drug testing and mental health counselling.

Schwartz has also been ordered to pay $8.6 million in reimbursement. He will be​ taken into custody on July 11.

Morissette only became aware of the crime after she took her business elsewhere from Schwartz and GSO Business Management, and found millions of dollars missing. Schwartz was sued after being removed from the firm, and GSO has since repaid all of the money to clients. Morissette has now settled her lawsuit with Schwartz and the firm, but GSO also has a lawsuit against him.

Schwartz pleaded guilty in January to charges of wire fraud and subscribing to a false tax return for failing to disclose the embezzled funds to the IRS.

He is also reported to have represented Beyoncé and Mariah Carey, who both performed at a fundraiser for a cancer charity that he founded last year.