Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical will debut next year

"This Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theatre dream come true," Morissette said.

Rumours of a ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical began circulating in 2013 and today, it’s been reported that the iconic Alanis Morissette album is finally heading to the theatre.

Morissette released the break-through album in 1993. It featured hits ‘Ironic’, ‘You Oughta Know’ and ‘Hand In My Pocket’ and as of 2015, surpassed 15 million in U.S. sales.

The musical is set to debut in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass. Diablo Cody, who is responsible for the writing the script for Juno, will write the book for the musical.

Tony-winner Diane Paulus in on hand to direct while Tony and Pulitzer winner Tom Kitt, who worked on Green Day’s American Idiot adaptation, is taking care of music arrangement and orchestration.

“This team that has come together for this Jagged Little Pill musical is my musical theatre dream come true,” Morissette said in a statement. “The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom, and complexity.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier this month, Alanis Morissette’s former manager was sentenced to six years in prison for embezzling millions from his clients, including $5 million (£3.8 million) from the singer.

Jonathan Schwartz recently pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return and later issued an apology. Morissette responded to the apology by saying: “I would be apprehensive to believe any words that come out of Jonathan Schwartz’s mouth”.

Schwartz had requested a prison sentence of one year and one day, plus another year of house arrest and 2,000 hours of community service. However, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, he has been sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, regular drug testing and mental health counselling.