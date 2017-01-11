Albert Hammond Jr. to make acting debut in millennial romance film ‘Newness’

The film premieres at Sundance Film Festival later this month.



The Strokes‘ guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. will make his acting debut in forthcoming film Newness.

Hammond revealed on Facebook that he had a small role in the film which is due to premiere at Sundance Film Festival this month.

“My name in lights. So excited to see this movie at Sundance,” he wrote. “I had a little role but it was a lifetime experience with amazing people. Too much!”

Newness follows the relationship of two millennials amid the social media-driven hookup culture of contemporary Los Angeles. Nicholas Hoult, Laia Costa, Danny Huston, Courtney Eaton, Matthew Gray Gubler star in the film, which is directed by Drake Doremus.

Hammond isn’t the only Strokes member to try his hand at acting. In 2007, bassist Nikolai Fraiture composed the music and starred in the movie A Kind of Dream, a 30-minute black and white silent film written and directed by Danny Velez.

Julian Casablancas also wrote a song for the soundtrack of documentary film The Unseen Beauty in 2014.

The Strokes are currently working on their long-awaited new album. The band gave NME an update on their progress in October saying they have “surprises” in store and are aiming for a release later this year.