Alec Baldwin offers to sing AC/DC song at Trump’s inauguration

'SNL' actor makes fun of the apparent difficulties Trump is having booking acts to perform at his inauguration.

Alec Baldwin has trolled Donald Trump by offering to play at his inauguration next month (January).

Making fun of the apparent difficulties Trump is having booking acts to perform at the Washington D.C.ceremony, Baldwin tweeted: “I wanna perform at Trump’s inauguration. I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELL.”

Baldwin, whose performance as Trump on Saturday Night Live has been criticised by the President-elect, also tweeted: “Inauguration Day means the beginning of the countdown to when he will be gone. And he will be gone.

January 20. The countdown begins.”

Meanwhile, The Beach Boys have said they are considering playing Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. It has also been reported that Celine Dion turned down the chance to play for Trump. She reportedly joins Kiss and Garth Brooks in rejecting an offer to perform at the inauguration ceremony.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli was reported to have been booked for the ceremony last week, but Trump’s close friend and chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, Thomas J. Barrack Jr, denied this was the case.

“Bocelli and his wife … have been friends of Trump since the very beginning,” said Barrack Jr. “[But] Donald said, ‘You don’t need to. We’re not in that kind of a framework. Thanks very much for the offer. You’re my friend. You are always welcome at the White House’.”

Despite the ceremony being fast approaching, the only act currently confirmed to perform is America’s Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho (pictured above).

President Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 saw Aretha Franklin perform, while Beyoncé, James Taylor and Kelly Clarkson all sung at his second inauguration in 2012.